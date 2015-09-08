Breaking News
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Danbury

In the Bender Kitchen: Edge Fitness Frittata Breakfast Recipe

Sponsored Content

by: Marzena Stykowska, Project Manager

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – What is all the rage with Frittata’s? Are they too good to be true? Edge Fitness Director of Personal Training Greg DiNatale breaks it down.

Here’s what I gathered to make 12 mini frittata muffins:

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons fat (coconut oil, ghee, etc.)

½ medium onion, finely diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

½ pound of cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

½ pound frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

8 large eggs

¼ cup coconut milk (the fatty stuff at the top of the can works best)

2 tablespoons of coconut flour

1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved

5 ounces of Prosciutto di Parma

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

A regular 12 cup muffin tin

Watch the video to learn more!

For more information on eating healthy and personal training you could visit www.theedgefitnessclubs.com or call 1-877-THE-EDGE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss