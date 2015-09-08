In the Bender Kitchen: Edge Fitness Frittata Breakfast Recipe

(WTNH) – What is all the rage with Frittata’s? Are they too good to be true? Edge Fitness Director of Personal Training Greg DiNatale breaks it down.
Here’s what I gathered to make 12 mini frittata muffins:
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons fat (coconut oil, ghee, etc.)
½ medium onion, finely diced
3 cloves of garlic, minced
½ pound of cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced
½ pound frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
8 large eggs
¼ cup coconut milk (the fatty stuff at the top of the can works best)
2 tablespoons of coconut flour
1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
5 ounces of Prosciutto di Parma
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
A regular 12 cup muffin tin
