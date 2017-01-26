Shake up Your Workout With 2017’s Top Fitness Trends

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) just released their list of the top fitness trends for 2017. Krystyn-Tiana Boone, a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs, weighed in on her favorites that made the cut. First up is wearable technology.

“The monitors are actually letting them know where they gauge performance-wise, how much of their heart rate percentage they’re using at that time,” Boone explained.

In Edge Fitness’ Edge Strong classes, participants wear a monitor around the top of their abdomen. It allows them to see just how hard they’re working.

“A lot of people like to see the number of calories they are burning in order to get to daily goals,” Boone said.

Her next favorite fitness trend of 2017 is high intensity interval training (HIIT), which involves intense bursts of exercise followed by a short rest.

“So a shorter rest period keeps your metabolism going, and keeps you burning more calories throughout the day,” Boone explained.

The result is more fat burned in less time.

The third fitness trend for 2017 Boone recommends adding to your repertoire is body weight training, or strength training workouts that use only your body’s weight and gravity to build muscle.

“So that would measure from, anywhere from pull ups, sit ups, planks,” Boone explained.

One of the best things about body weight training? It requires no extra equipment

“I think it’s one of the most challenging types of training out there is body weight training,” Boone said.

The fourth fitness trend she recommends is group personal training, such as Edge Fitness’s Edge Challenge program where teams compete to lose weight.

“They push each other for that eight weeks to the top level in order to lose their maximum percentage of fat,” she explained.

Boone says when you work out with a group, you’re less likely to slack off.

“People are able to work better when they have accountability, they have that extra push,” she said.

Another big fitness trend she encourages people to try is “outcome measurements,” or tracking your progress. At Edge Fitness, they use an InBody machine to measure not only your weight, but your body mass index, fat percentage and water weight. Boone says it gives you a better idea of your progress than a typical scale would.

“Muscle is much more dense than fat, so, you may be a little heavier but your body is actually getting slimmer,” she explained.

The last fitness trend to try is flexibility rollers. Boone says she uses them after every workout to stretch and help her body recover. To learn more, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.