What can Edge Fitness do for you?

(WTNH)– Right now at participating Edge FItness centers, you can join the gym for 26 cents because they are celebrating their 26 anniversary.This extremely low cost will only last until Monday, so don’t miss out! Edge Fitness has more then just weights, they have a sauna and a movie theater.

Edge Fitness has two new locations opening in the upcoming months. The Danbury location will be opening on November 30th and the Manchester location is projected to open December 14th.

To see the two location go through a sample of circuit training and to learn how it can benefit you, check out the video above!

To learn more about Edge Fitness, you can visit Edgefitnessclubs.com