Wine Tips with The Wine Guy: Twist versus cork

Contributed Content — The Wine Guy, Gary G joins us to share another wine tip!

Today’s Wine Tip is twist versus cork – which is better?

Did you know 90% of all wines produced are meant for consumption in less than two years.

Romance of the cork versus functionality of the twist.

Cork is still great but, don’t be fooled, there are so many different grades you’ll never know if your wine is going to be fresh. Inexpensive versus pricey.

Both are great but there are expensive wines that have twist offs.

For more wine tips you can follow Gary G. on Twitter and Instagram.