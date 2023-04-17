BOSTON (WPRI) — More than 100 golden retrievers and their families walked together from Boston Common to the marathon’s finish line on Sunday.

The meet-up, organized by the group MA Golden Meetups, was in memory of Spencer the Boston Marathon dog, and his sister Penny.

Spencer, who is best known for holding Boston Strong flags in his mouth along the marathon route, died Feb. 17 at the age of 13 after a long battle with cancer.

His sister, Penny passed Feb. 25 at the age of 11 after her owners found out she wasn’t grieving, but instead was internally bleeding and had tumors on her liver and spleen.

The golden retrievers at the meet-up wore yellow bandanas that said “Golden Strong” in homage to Spencer’s famous flag.