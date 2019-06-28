Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Opponent of nation’s public lands is picked to oversee them
Top Stories
Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history
Father dies while rescuing young son from drowning in Atlantic City
Uber lays off 400 employees from global marketing team
CT officials to discuss House passage of Autism CARES Act in Norwich
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Driver crashes into left barrier on I-91 North near Exit 19
Top Stories
Car fire scene cleared on Route 72 westbound in New Britain
Top Stories
Park Road to close for road paving, detours implemented
3-car accident causes heavy traffic on Interstate 84 in West Hartford
Motor vehicle accident in East Lyme closes Route 156
Accident on I-91 South in Wallingford, Lifestar called
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
High School
Top Stories
Yale Bowl trades in grass fields for turf ahead of September opening day
Top Stories
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday
Top Stories
Rendon slam leads Nats over Braves 6-3, lead cut to 4½ games
Fangio will hold QB Joe Flacco out of Hall of Fame Game
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Zion Williamson dabbles in football fun with Saints
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Family Camping Adventure at Hemlock Hill RV in Southington, CT
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: ‘Lion King’ rules box office
Top Stories
Today’s Living Local Deal is to Box 63!
OMV/ Kelley’s Pace shares trends in comfortable running shoes
The Wine Guy Shares Book Club Wines
Watch Duo Marc and Joe at the Treehouse Comedy Club in Westport
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Sports
Yale Bowl trades in grass fields for turf ahead of September opening day
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday
Rendon slam leads Nats over Braves 6-3, lead cut to 4½ games
Fangio will hold QB Joe Flacco out of Hall of Fame Game
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
More Sports Headlines
Zion Williamson dabbles in football fun with Saints
Brazilian police finish probe of rape claim against Neymar
US Soccer says women’s team has made more than the men
Mets trade Jason Vargas to Phillies
Nationals ace Max Scherzer back to injured list
DeSean Jackson’s speed adds new dimension to Eagles’ offense
Patriots to honor Harrison, Gray as training camp rolls on
Quinn: Anthem protests ‘might come up’ with Cowboys’ Jones
7-time NASCAR champion Johnson gets new crew chief
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he’s glad to be home
Hartford Athletic
Hartford Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery
Hartford Athletic vs. Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City
WATCH: Hartford Athletic’s inaugural game at Dillon Stadium
Hartford Athletic spend a day with Cirque’s ‘Luzia’ performers
More Hartford Athletic Headlines
UConn Huskies
UConn agrees on $17 million exit fee from American Athletic Conference
UConn football team hoping linebacker Thomas will be cleared to play this season
Edsall speaks to media for first time after UConn Big East announcement
UConn women’s basketball finalizes recruitment for next season
UConn gets 2 years of probation for NCAA hoops violations
More UConn Huskies Headlines
MLB
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu is ‘a pro’ everywhere he goes
Heavy-hearted Angels return to field after Skaggs’ death
More MLB Headlines
NBA
ESPN Sources: Clippers trading for Leonard, George
More NBA Headlines
Trending Stories
Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history
Uber lays off 400 employees from global marketing team
Stretch Your Dollar: How to get money from the Equifax hack settlement
House Dem says 500,000 children could lose free school lunch under a new Trump administration proposal
Here’s the 2nd 2020 Democratic presidential debates schedule and lineup
Don't Miss
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss