2021 Spring New England Championships canceled due to impact of COVID-19

(WTNH)– The CIAC has announced that the 2021 Spring New England Championships have been canceled.

The Council of New England Secondary Schools Principals’ Association (CNESSPA) announced the decision to cancel the 2021 Spring New England Championship due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandmeic on spring sports schedules.

“At this time, there is uncertainty within our states to what will be allowed for interstate travel, multi-team events, and spectator attendance, throughout the spring season. There is also inconsistency among our states in the duration of the spring season to allow for the scheduled dates,” said CNESSPA Executive Director Donald Friedman.

Members voted unanimously 6-0 to cancel the New England Outdoor Track & Field and Golf Championships scheduled for June 2021.