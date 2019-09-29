3 important early-season divisional matchups in Week 4

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Buffalo Bills brace for Tom Brady and the Patriots to make their annual visit to town in what’s been an AFC East rivalry heavily weighted in New England’s favor for the past 20 years. The new-look Bills hope this weekend might be different in a matchup of two 3-0 teams.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Three important early-season divisional matchups highlight Week 4 of the NFL schedule.

Undefeated after three games, the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the AFC East. Tom Brady pretty much has owned the Bills throughout his two decades as New England’s quarterback, with his 30 career wins the most by an NFL quarterback against one opponent. Brady’s 15 wins at Orchard Park, New York, rank fourth among all QBs, and four shy of Drew Bledsoe, who had four wins with the Patriots and 14 with the Bills.

Baltimore (2-1) hosts Cleveland (1-2) in the AFC North, where the other two members, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, each are 0-3 and meet Monday night. So the Ravens could take strong control of the division by winning.

Minnesota is at Chicago in the NFC North. Both are 2-1 in what is shaping up as the league’s best sector. Both already have lost to Green Bay,

Other intradivision games have Seattle at Arizona and Washington at the New York Giants.

