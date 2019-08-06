4 UConn students make cross-country bike tradition an experience to remember

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Being a medical student can be an exhausting experience, so four UConn medical students decided to take a break this summer and ride their bikes across the country for a good cause.

A cross-country journey that started June 10th in Washington State ended just after 5 p.m. on Monday in Old Saybrook. Four students all from Connecticut participated in the UConn medical school coast-to-coast athletic tradition.

“For the past 14 years, a group of students in their last free summer of our lives pretty much has picked a charity and decided to bike across the country to raise money and awareness for that charity,” said Keanna Chang, UConn Medical Student.

This year’s charity was the Hole in the Wall Gang camp.

“After getting to go to the camp yesterday and see the kids, everything there doing is just so incredible,” Justin Hoffman says.

So the four students took off almost two months ago and got a chance to see the country, biking between 50 to 100 miles a day. Turns out, the trip would end up being one of the most challenging of their lives- battling the terrain and mother nature.

“The winds definitely; Hills and mountains are hard, but once you get up you know you can come back down,” Liz Rodier explains.

“It’s so polarizing because the downs can be so down because it was so hard in those moments even just that little bit of good just makes you feel so incredible,” Justin adds.

Yoga Kammili is from Danbury and is glad to be back home, but he said he experienced so many good things on the road: “It’s so great to kind of see how most people you meet are actually just amazing, most people are super kind. There’s so much positivity out there.”

