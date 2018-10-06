Breaking News
5 and 0 Naugy crushes Oxford

The Greyhounds from Naugatuck are 5-0. They beat Oxford Friday night.

1st quarter, already up 7 nothing..

Michael Natkiel for Naugy straight up the middle…
45 yards for the touchdown
15 nothing…

Next drive..Greyhounds really running..just pounding the ball on the ground…..
Nicholas Airall takes it down the left sideline….thought he was gonna break it…but eventually dragged down….

Couple plays later…Doreon Chapman takes it in from 9 yards out…
22 nothing Naugatuck..

They win it! The final score was 49 to 7.

