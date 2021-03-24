A look at how a Glastonbury High School senior developed the school’s newest sports mascot

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — From the pros to high school sports teams, nicknames deemed racially insensitive are being changed. Glastonbury is one of several Connecticut towns to pivot.

They went from the Tomahawks to the Guardians. While the Tomahawks logo was already being phased out, the Glastonbury Board of Education made it official last summer, dropping the Native American name.

A committee consisting of students and faculty submitted ideas. One student named Prasham Vachhani took it a step further. The Glastonbury senior designed the logo.

We asked what “Guardians” means to him.

“I was based off Guardians, out of my head. We need to be fierce, we need to look strong,” Prasham Vachhani. “I have this talent. I’ve been doing graphic designing for four or five years now. I taught myself how to make all these things. I didn’t think it would really be this widely known, or be on the news channel, which is pretty good.”