After being rejected from sports teams because of his autism, a Georgia man made his own inclusive league and now wants to bring it to CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Taylor Duncan, a 24-year-old Georgia man who has autism, always wanted to play traditional sports as a kid.

After multiple teams denied him due to developmental delays, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

In 2016, with the help of many, he created Alternative Baseball, an organization that gives people of any ability the chance to play ball.

“With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors and coaches who believed in me, I’ve gotten to where I am today in my life to live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball,” he told News 8.

Now, four years later, Duncan is hoping to bring the league to Connecticut.

He said the organization is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players (of all experience levels).

The league is older to those 15 and up.

Those looking to join can find more information online.

Presently, Alternative Baseball has clubs in many other places including Greater Atlanta, Greater Charlotte, Greater San Antonio and Greater Huntsville.

Watch the video above for his full interview with Ann Nyberg.