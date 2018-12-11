(WTNH) - The four high school football championship games this past weekend were pretty lopsided, but there was certainly a lot of star power on display.

It was a breakout game for Greenwich wide receiver A.J. Barber.

The sophomore caught three touchdown passes and also threw one.

Barber caught ten passes for 157 yards.

A.J.'s dad is Tiki Barber, the former New York Giants running back.

The younger Barber has a ton of speed and is very athletic.

Winning a state championship on Saturday is something he'll never forget.

