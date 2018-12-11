Sports

A.J. Barber, son of Giants star, Tiki, celebrates state championship with Greenwich

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 07:42 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 07:42 PM EST

(WTNH) - The four high school football championship games this past weekend were pretty lopsided, but there was certainly a lot of star power on display.

It was a breakout game for Greenwich wide receiver A.J. Barber. 

The sophomore caught three touchdown passes and also threw one.

Barber caught ten passes for 157 yards.

Related Content: Greenwich football rolls over New Canaan for Class LL title

A.J.'s dad is Tiki Barber, the former New York Giants running back.

The younger Barber has a ton of speed and is very athletic.

Winning a state championship on Saturday is something he'll never forget.

Watch the video above for more.

