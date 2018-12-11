A.J. Barber, son of Giants star, Tiki, celebrates state championship with Greenwich
(WTNH) - The four high school football championship games this past weekend were pretty lopsided, but there was certainly a lot of star power on display.
It was a breakout game for Greenwich wide receiver A.J. Barber.
The sophomore caught three touchdown passes and also threw one.
Barber caught ten passes for 157 yards.
Related Content: Greenwich football rolls over New Canaan for Class LL title
A.J.'s dad is Tiki Barber, the former New York Giants running back.
The younger Barber has a ton of speed and is very athletic.
Winning a state championship on Saturday is something he'll never forget.
Watch the video above for more.
