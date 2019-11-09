Albertus Magnus’s first Men’s Hockey game at home ends in tie

(WTNH) — Friday night was an exciting time for Albertus Magnus College.

November 8th was the first home game for the brand new Men’s Ice Hockey program and the renovated Ralph Walker Rink in New Haven.

Falcon Captain Douglas Johnson started it off with the ceremonial puck drop.

Early in the second period, Anna Maria would get on the board first. Michael Padgeon scores on the power play. AMCATs take a 1-0 lead.

In the last minute of the period, Albertus Magnus is on the advantage. Alexander Lazier buries the puck to tie the game at one.

Head coach Kyle Wallack is trying to bring the program its first win. It went into overtime where the Falcons had one more chance. They couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net.

It ends in a 1-1 tie, bringing Albertus Magnus to 0-1-2.

