Albertus Magnus’s first Men’s Hockey game at home ends in tie

Sports

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Friday night was an exciting time for Albertus Magnus College.

November 8th was the first home game for the brand new Men’s Ice Hockey program and the renovated Ralph Walker Rink in New Haven.

Falcon Captain Douglas Johnson started it off with the ceremonial puck drop.

Early in the second period, Anna Maria would get on the board first. Michael Padgeon scores on the power play. AMCATs take a 1-0 lead.

In the last minute of the period, Albertus Magnus is on the advantage. Alexander Lazier buries the puck to tie the game at one.

Head coach Kyle Wallack is trying to bring the program its first win. It went into overtime where the Falcons had one more chance. They couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net.

It ends in a 1-1 tie, bringing Albertus Magnus to 0-1-2.

See Albertus Magnus’s full Men’s Hockey schedule here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Albertus Magnus vs. Anna Maria Men's Hockey

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Albertus Magnus vs. Anna Maria Men's Hockey"

Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana"

Fire officials: Make sure your chimneys, heaters are safe before using them this winter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire officials: Make sure your chimneys, heaters are safe before using them this winter"

Scammers posing as FBI agents, calling New Haven, Bridgeport residents saying they're under investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammers posing as FBI agents, calling New Haven, Bridgeport residents saying they're under investigation"

Cheshire's Lights of Hope this weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire's Lights of Hope this weekend"

PD: Caretaker charged with sexually assaulting disabled person in Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Caretaker charged with sexually assaulting disabled person in Branford"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss