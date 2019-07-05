Breaking News
Alyssa Naeher, Stratford native, goaltending for USA Women in World Cup

Sports

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–It’s kind of cool when you have a local connection to an international sporting event. Well, that is exactly what soccer fans in Connecticut have with Stratford native and former Christian Heritage Academy star Alyssa Naeher, who is the goaltender for the USA Women’s World Cup soccer team.

Alyssa had been playing in the shadow of former goalie Hope Solo. Many saying she had never been tested. She was in the semi-finals as Naeher made the game saving save of a penalty kick by English captain Steph Houghton. That save helped send the US Women to the finals where they will meet the Netherlands.

Game time is Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

