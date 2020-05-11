American Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019 – 2020 season due to Coronavirus worries

(WTNH) — Officials have announced the remainder of the 2019 – 2020 American Hockey League season has been canceled out of Coronavirus concerns. That cancellation also includes the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

According to officials:

“The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

For those that have purchased tickets, officials say all purchases will be refunded at the point of purchase.