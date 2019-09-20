Antonio Brown released by Patriots

WTNH.com
by: Shaun Towne
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots have parted ways with Antonio Brown.
The star wideout thanked the team for the opportunity in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots pic.twitter.com/envfHEd6N8— AB (@AB84) September 20, 2019
ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter then tweeted a statement from the Patriots.
Patriots’ statement: “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019
