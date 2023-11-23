SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bronny James was on the court with his No. 23 Southern California teammates for pregame warmups Thursday for the second straight game, although he mostly watched from under the basket, did some rebounding and then took three shots from the corner.

James went through warmups with his teammates before Sunday night’s home game against Brown for the first time this season after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

The Trojans beat Seton Hall 71-63 on Thursday in the second game of the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational at UC San Diego.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has yet to make his collegiate debut after it was determined he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable and the team has not given a timetable.

Bronny James appeared to be in a jovial mood, speaking and laughing with teammates and occasionally passing them a ball. Wearing gray sweats, he ate a snack and drank from a bottle of water.

A young fan wearing a Seton Hall jersey approached James and asked him to autograph a USC jersey, and he obliged. James sat near the end of the bench during the game.

During a media teleconference on Wednesday, coach Andy Enfield said there was no update on when James might play.

“As soon as his family wants to put out a statement they will do that. I’m the wrong person to ask. I’m just a basketball coach so I don’t deal with the medical side of things. All I can say is that he’s a big part of our team.”

Enfield added that James would be with the team for warmups Thursday.

“Other than that, we have to be patient and wait for the OK. It’s a step-by-step process and we’re just following that. That’s all that I can say because I don’t know any more.”

Enfield said James has been at practices.

“Yes he is with us and he’s studying the game, he’s watching his teammates participate and play and he’ll be out there hopefully pretty soon.”

