Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas.
Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed.
The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys.
The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.
Dallas is a 10 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a layup.
COWBOYS, 30-13
New York Jets (minus 2 1/2) at Seattle
Mike White returns to try to rescue the season for the Jets (7-8). The Seahawks (7-8) are still battling for a playoff spot, too. Seattle is a tough place to play for a quarterback making his seventh career start.
UPSET SPECIAL: SEAHAWKS, 20-19
Miami (plus 2 1/2) at New England
Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol and the Dolphins (8-7) have lost four straight. The Patriots (7-8) were a fumble inside the 5 away from beating the Bengals last week.
BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-17
Minnesota (plus 3) at Green Bay
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (7-8) are making an improbable push for the playoffs. The Vikings (12-3) have won an NFL-record 11 games by one score. Their only double-digit victory came over the Packers in Week 1.
PACKERS, 27-23
Carolina (plus 3) at Tampa Bay
Tom Brady already lost to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has a shot to lead the Panthers (6-9) to an NFC South title starting with a win over the Buccaneers (7-8). Tampa Bay has to stop Carolina’s run to give Brady and an underachieving offense a shot.
BUCCANEERS, 20-16
Cleveland (plus 1 1/2) at Washington
The Commanders (7-7-1) are turning to Carson Wentz to get them to the playoffs.
COMMANDERS, 23-20
New Orleans (plus 6 1/2) at Philadelphia
The banged-up Eagles (13-2) are one win away from securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Gardner Minshew almost beat the Cowboys, but losing Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson to injury was more costly than losing that game.
EAGLES, 27-16
Arizona (plus 3 1/2) at Atlanta
J.J. Watt’s next-to-last game could be a nightmare for Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder.
FALCONS, 20-17
Jacksonville (minus 4 1/2) at Houston
Like the Titans, the Jaguars have to prioritize health over winning. Win or lose, Jacksonville plays for the AFC South next week.
JAGUARS, 23-20
Chicago (plus 5 1/2) at Detroit
The Lions (7-8) couldn’t stop the run against the Panthers and now face Justin Fields with their playoff hopes on the line.
LIONS, 30-23
Denver (plus 13 1/2) at Kansas City
The Chiefs (12-3) can slide into the No. 1 seed with help from the Bengals. The Broncos are a disaster.
CHIEFS, 31-10
Indianapolis (plus 5 1/2) at New York Giants
Nick Foles can’t play any worse this week for the Colts. The Giants (8-6-1) aim to lock up a wild-card spot.
GIANTS, 22-20
San Francisco (minus 6) at Las Vegas
Brock Purdy and the 49ers (11-4) have a shot at the No. 2 seed.
49ERS, 26-17
Los Angeles Rams (plus 6 1/2) at Los Angeles Chargers
The battle for Los Angeles with two teams headed in opposite directions.
CHARGERS, 27-17
Pittsburgh (plus 3) at Baltimore
The Ravens (10-5) need Lamar Jackson to have any chance in the playoffs. They still can win the AFC North.
RAVENS, 17-16
Buffalo (minus 1 1/2) at Cincinnati
There’s plenty at stake in a potential preview of the AFC championship game. Josh Allen and the Bills (12-3) want to hold onto the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Joe Burrow and the Bengals (11-4) have won seven in a row.
BILLS, 27-24
2022 RECORD
Last Week: Straight up: 10-6 Against spread: 6-10.
Season: Straight up: 147-92. Against spread: 119-115-5.
Thursday: Straight up: 12-6. Against spread: 8-10.
Monday: Straight up: 10-7. Against spread: 8-9.
Best Bet: Straight up: 9-7. Against spread: 9-7.
Upset Special: Straight up: 5-11. Against spread: 7-8-1.
