HOUSTON (AP) — Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but the star rookie remains in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game against Tennessee is uncertain.

“He’s in stage four of the concussion protocol, still has one more phase,” coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Stroud has missed the past two games after sustaining a concussion in a Dec. 10 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6½ minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“It’s encouraging to have C.J. back out at practice today, it’s encouraging to see him,” Ryans said. “I think it just lifts everybody’s spirits to see him back doing well. He’s still progressing in the right direction so (I’m) happy about that.”

The Texans (8-7) remain in contention for both the AFC South title and a wild-card playoff spot, but a loss Sunday would drop their chances to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019 to just 13%.

Veteran Case Keenum has started the past two games with Stroud out. He threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help Houston to a 19-16 overtime win against the Titans two weeks ago but struggled in a loss to Cleveland last week, throwing for just 62 yards and tossing two interceptions.

Davis Mills, the team’s starter for most of the past two seasons, played a couple of snaps early against the Browns but took over for good after Keenum’s second interception late in the third quarter. He threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns late but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Texans lost 36-22.

If Stroud can return Sunday it will be a big boost to the Texans. The second overall pick is the biggest reason for Houston’s improvement this season and he has thrown for 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

