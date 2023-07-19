FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don’t find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Mims requested a trade last summer when he became unhappy about his reduced role in the offense. New York chose to instead keep the former Baylor star, but he finished with just 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games.

The 25-year-old Mims will now get a fresh start elsewhere, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its intentions.

The New York Post first reported the Jets’ plan to trade or release Mims, who was excused from joining the team when rookies and veterans reported for training camp Wednesday. The team’s first camp practice with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback is scheduled for Thursday.

In three seasons with New York, Mims had 42 catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns in 30 games, including 15 starts.

Mims came to the Jets as what was expected to be a speedy addition to then-coach Adam Gase’s offense. He dealt with hamstring issues early as a rookie, but showed some flashes with 23 catches for 357 yards in nine games.

A case of food poisoning caused him to lose 20 pounds during the 2021 offseason and then he dealt with a rough bout of COVID-19 during the season — and his role in new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s system dwindled to nearly nonexistent. He finished with just eight catches for 133 yards in 11 games.

Mims was still low on the depth chart last summer and was never able to see consistent snaps — prompting his trade request.

Even with Rodgers now at quarterback and Nathaniel Hackett the Jets’ offensive coordinator, Mims likely would have had a tough time cracking New York’s rotation. Garrett Wilson, last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tops a depth chart that includes Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb — all of whom were starting camp ahead of Mims.

