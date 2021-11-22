AP source: Broncos agree to $60M extension with Sutton

by: ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) can’t make the catch as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension was being finalized, confirmed the deal that was first reported by the NFL Network.

Sutton’s extension comes two days after wide receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension worth $30 million with $18.5 million in guarantees.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or any other veteran quarterback who might have his eyes on Denver in the offseason will see that the Broncos have their top four receivers— Patrick, Sutton, 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and 2020 second-rounder KJ Hamler—under contract for several more seasons.

Sutton, Denver’s second-round draft pick in 2018 out of SMU, has 43 catches for 617 yards and two TDs in his return this season from a torn ACL that sidelined him almost all of 2020.

Sutton had a Pro Bowl year in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Sutton and Patrick are first and second, respectively, in receiving yards for the Broncos (5-5), who host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) on Sunday.

