AP source: Pistons agree to trade Delon Wright to Kings

Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright (55) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taromina/Pool Photo via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoketo The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade had not been announced.

The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason move. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto.

The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. He has spent the past season and a half with the Kings. Before that, he played for Indiana, Toronto and San Antonio.

ESPN first reported the trade.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball