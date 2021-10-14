AP Top 25 Podcast: Ryan Day on Ohio State; Previewing Week 7

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Ohio State has righted itself after an early loss to Oregon, winning four straight games in mostly blowout fashion.

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about striking a balance between the urgency of high expectations and keeping a team from panicking after an early misstep.

Plus, Day discusses quarterback CJ Stroud’s development, what makes running back TreVeyon Henderson an extraordinary freshman and the state of a defense that struggled through much of the first month of the season.

Then Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated and the SEC Network joins the show to talk about Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M and whether unbeaten Iowa can sustain an unusual formula for success.

And a Week 7 preview of the five most intriguing games, including No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 5 Texas and No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

