Are golf courses open during Gov. Lamont’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ order

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has hundreds of golf courses that are preparing to open for the season, but with the coronavirus outbreak, there is some confusion on whether or not they should be open or closed.

News 8 took to the green and found some golfers enjoying the sunny weather on Tuesday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in East Lyme.

The course is public and is still open, but many country clubs across the state are closed, citing Governor Ned Lamont’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” policy that closed down all non-essential businesses.

The policy has led to some confusion on exactly what the governor wants and who it applies.

“[It’s a] little odd but we’ve been busy,” said “People want to come outdoors; they want to play. I mean, you can go hiking, there’s not much else you can do so its a good thing. We’ll go from here, and it’s all you can do.”

Golfers who thought their days on the links were over said they were excited to get another chance to play; however, they are taking some precautions.

“You know, keeping an eye on things checking in with Mike every day and finding out are you open or are you not open,” one golfer said. “Just as long as I’m riding alone, I’m fine. That’s the way to do it.”

So for now, you can play, but golf pros are keeping a close eye on you and making sure you follow all the rules.

“Max of four people in the pro shop, singles can go out in the carts, and we ask that you leave flags in the cups and [that] you do not touch the cups,” said Cedar Ridge Golf Pros’ Mike Connell. “We’re sanitizing all the golf carts as they come in. We ask that you keep your distance six feet. Be smart. Don’t shake hands, don’t socialize.”