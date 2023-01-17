BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Less than two weeks after suffering a severe neck laceration at a hockey game in Bridgeport, an army hockey player and those who saved him are speaking out.

Eric Huss, a student at the United States Military Academy Westpoint was injured during a game against Sacred Heart University at Ferguson Center Ice Sports.

Two players collided and the skate blade of one of his teammates clipped huss in the neck inadvertently. The army’s athletic trainer Rachel Leahy saw what occurred and went to work to help Huss.

The Quinnipiac University graduate remained by Huss’s side to control the bleeding from the ice all the way to St. Vincent’s medical center.

On Wednesday the two spoke out together and said the bond they share will last forever.

“Now I see him every day. We’re doing regular check-ins, and we’re texting at night. He sends me another video when someone sends one in. It’s been a cool experience for the two of us. We’ll definitely be bonded for life after this,” Rachel Leahy said.

Huss’s injury is similar to the one that claimed the life of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind of New Canaan in a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last year. His death brought about the topic of neck guards.

In the case of Huss, the NCAA suggests that players wear them, but does not require it. Huss was asked his thoughts on the topic.

“For my injury, it wouldn’t have [helped.] It was so high up on my face that a neck guard wouldn’t have really been there to protect me. But, going forward I am definitely gonna be wearing a neck guard,” Huss said.

Also deserving of credit is surgeon Matthew Carlson and the care Huss received at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, a level-one trauma center in Bridgeport. Huss said Dr. Carlson did an amazing job closing the wound.