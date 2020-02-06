Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

‘Bachelorette’ contestant, Blake Horstmann, to make an appearance at Yard Goats game

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Blake Horstmann (Credit: ABC)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats have announced its 2020 season schedule.

Among the list of games, the team highlighted special events, like the 24 post-game firework shows, honoring the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball, and Whalers Alumni Weekend.

The team will host a “The Office” themed game, which will include a celebrity appearance by actor Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson. That game will be on Thursday, May 7; the Yard Goats will play Portland.

A second celebrity appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 11; when the Goats play Arkon.

Blake Horstmann, from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” will be at Dunkin’ Donuts Park to highlight “Bachelor in Baseball Night.”

Fans will have a chance to meet and take a photo with Blake with a special VIP ticket, and all fans will have the opportunity to get his autograph.

A full schedule can be found online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss