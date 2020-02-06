‘Bachelorette’ contestant, Blake Horstmann, to make an appearance at Yard Goats game

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats have announced its 2020 season schedule.

Among the list of games, the team highlighted special events, like the 24 post-game firework shows, honoring the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball, and Whalers Alumni Weekend.

The team will host a “The Office” themed game, which will include a celebrity appearance by actor Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson. That game will be on Thursday, May 7; the Yard Goats will play Portland.

A second celebrity appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 11; when the Goats play Arkon.

Blake Horstmann, from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” will be at Dunkin’ Donuts Park to highlight “Bachelor in Baseball Night.”

Fans will have a chance to meet and take a photo with Blake with a special VIP ticket, and all fans will have the opportunity to get his autograph.

A full schedule can be found online.