Baseball Hall of Famer, Braves legend Hank Aaron dead at 86, daughter says

ATLANTA, GA. (WTNH) — Baseball Hall of Famer and Braves legend Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86, his daughter said on Friday.

The cause of death was not released.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1934. He was one of eight children born to Herbert and Estella Aaron.

WSB-TV reports, his family was so poor they could not afford baseball equipment, so he began honing his baseball skill by hitting bottle caps with sticks.

In 1949, he had his first major league tryout as a 15-year-old with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

While he didn’t make it, he came back to the beloved sport.

At 17, he began his minor league career with the Indianapolis Clown’s organization of the negro leagues.

Seven months later, in June 1952, he chose to sign with the Boston Braves over the New York Giants, because the Braves offered $50 more a month, according to WSB-TV.

He won the National League batting title in 1956 and won his only MVP award the following year after hitting 322 and finishing in the top three in all three triple crown batting categories.

He capped his MVP ’57 season by clinching the pennant with a home run in inning 393 in a seven-game World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York in 1982.

