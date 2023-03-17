HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the most successful college coaches of all time is stepping down. Trinity College coach Paul Assaiante announced his retirement Thursday after 30 years of leading the Bantam men’s squash team in Hartford.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime,” Assaiante said. “I have received much more than I have given. I’m not leaving campus completely. I will be a special assistant to the Trinity College athletic director.”

Assaiante led the squash team to 13 consecutive College Squash Association (CSA) National titles from 1999 to 2011 and 252 successive, the longest winning streak in intercollegiate varsity sports history. The Bantams won 17 NCAA crowns in 22 years.

The 70 year old also told us plans are in the works to make a movie about his life, based on his book “Run to the Roar.”

News 8’s Dennis House interviewed coach assaiante in 2021 for “This Week in Connecticut”

