It’s Carb Day at the Indianapolis 500!

The annual celebration marks the Friday before the race. The tradition dates back to several years ago, when teams used it as their final chance to tune their carburetors before the 500

Carb Day provides the last chance for teams to practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Other events include the Pit Stop Challenge and the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert.

The events set the stage for today’s episode of Countdown to Indy. Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths will break down the field of 33.

Our Alexa Ross will talk to driver Santino Ferrucci, who will start 15th in this year’s race.

The digital exclusive streams live at 12 p.m. ET.