INDIANAPOLIS — The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 28.

Alex Palou won the pole this year with a record-setting run during qualifying. Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will join him in the front row.

This year’s field includes nine former 500 winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021); Scott Dixon (2008); Tony Kanaan (2013); Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014); Alexander Rossi (2016); Takuma Sato (2017, 2020); Will Power (2018); Simon Pagenaud (2019); and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 12:45 p.m. Fans can expect to see some of their favorite race day traditions during pre-race ceremonies. Below is a look at the race day and Snake Pit schedules.

