Sports

Former Red Sox player Bill Buckner passes away at 69

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 02:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 06:01 PM EDT

(WTNH) - ESPN reports Bill Buckner, a former Boston Red Sox player, has passed away from complications with dementia on Monday.

ESPN reported the passing on Monday afternoon (https://es.pn/2wkNGkC).

A one-time All-Star and former National League Batting Champion, Buckner was infamous for an error he made during the 1986 World Series, where he had let a ball pass through his legs which allowed the New York Mets to win game 6. The Mets would go on to win the title.

Buckner was 69.

He is survived by his wife, Jody, and three children, Brittany, Christen, and Bobby, who played baseball collegiately.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center