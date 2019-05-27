(WTNH) - ESPN reports Bill Buckner, a former Boston Red Sox player, has passed away from complications with dementia on Monday.

ESPN reported the passing on Monday afternoon (https://es.pn/2wkNGkC).

A one-time All-Star and former National League Batting Champion, Buckner was infamous for an error he made during the 1986 World Series, where he had let a ball pass through his legs which allowed the New York Mets to win game 6. The Mets would go on to win the title.

Buckner was 69.

He is survived by his wife, Jody, and three children, Brittany, Christen, and Bobby, who played baseball collegiately.

