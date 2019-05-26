Bobcats top Stags in MAAC title game, punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quinnipiac's Evan Vulgamore throws the ball during an NCAA college baseball game. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

(WTNH) - We will definitely have a Connecticut baseball team in the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, it was Fairfield and Quinnipiac for the MAAC title.

The Bobcats loaded the bases in the 13th and Evan Vulgamore scored on a wild pitch.

Quinnipiac took home the 6-5 win.

This will be the first NCAA appearance for the Bobcats since 2005.

