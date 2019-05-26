Sports

Bobcats top Stags in MAAC title game, punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 05:25 PM EDT

(WTNH) - We will definitely have a Connecticut baseball team in the NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, it was Fairfield and Quinnipiac for the MAAC title.

The Bobcats loaded the bases in the 13th and Evan Vulgamore scored on a wild pitch.

Quinnipiac took home the 6-5 win. 

This will be the first NCAA appearance for the Bobcats since 2005.

