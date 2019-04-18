Bourque brothers may be the Sound Tigers' secret weapon for AHL playoffs

(WTNH) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers may have the secret weapon to winning their first playoff series since 2003.

Chris Bourque his brother Ryan are the son's of NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

Both will play a big part in Bridgeport's first round match up with the Hershey Bears.

Chris led the Sound Tigers with 54 points this year.

The 2016 AHL MVP is also a three time Calder Cup champion. He won three titles with Hershey.

Game one is at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.