Sports

Bourque brothers may be the Sound Tigers' secret weapon for AHL playoffs

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers may have the secret weapon to winning their first playoff series since 2003.

Chris Bourque his brother Ryan are the son's of NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

Both will play a big part in Bridgeport's first round match up with the Hershey Bears.

Chris led the Sound Tigers with 54 points this year.

The 2016 AHL MVP is also a three time Calder Cup champion. He won three titles with Hershey.

Game one is at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center