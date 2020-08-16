Boxing community mourns loss of Dayshon ‘Superfreak’ Smith, killed in late-night shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The boxing community is remembering a local fighter who was killed in a shooting near Rosette Street Saturday night. The shooting injured five others.

Sunday, New Haven Police Department identified the one fatality in Saturday night’s shooting as 28-year-old Dayshon Smith. He was a local boxer who went by the name “Superfreak” in the ring. He leaves behind a young daughter and News 8 is told he aspired to go pro with boxing.

The owner of Ring One Boxing Gym in New Haven and Smith’s coach, Brian Clark said of Smith, “He was a real good kid. I wouldn’t be standing here in the rain for no reason…I can’t change anything. This is my third kid who’s gotten killed.”

Former World Champion boxer and New Haven resident Chad Dawson trained with Smith at Ring One and told News 8 in a statement Sunday, in part, “He was a great kid with a lot of potential. A great father to his daughter, Ezra…Dayshon was a humble guy and very respectful. Would’ve never thought this would happen to him.”

WEB EXTRA: Sports Team 8 profiled Dayshon “Superfreak” Smith as he prepared for the Golden Gloves Championship in Louisiana in 2017, which he went on to win.