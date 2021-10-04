Brady adds Belichick to list of coaching victims

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Put another mark in the win column for Tom Brady in his lingering grudge with Bill Belichick. The Buccaneers quarterback has already won a Super Bowl since leaving his longtime coach behind.

He won his first matchup against Belichick when he led Tampa Bay to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots. In his return to New England, Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards, with no interceptions but no touchdowns.

He also led Tampa Bay to the go-ahead field goal with 2 minutes left in the game.

Belichick gave Brady a very brief hug at midfield after the game, and had little to say about it afterward.