“Breast Cancer Awareness Night” has extra meaning for Sun’s Jasmine Thomas

Every game down the stretch is a big one for the Connecticut Sun. This weekend, they welcome the Las Vegas Aces back to Mohegan Sun.

For Jasmine Thomas, this game will mean a little more. The Sun celebrate breast cancer awareness month, and Thomas has had to deal with the issue.

Back when she was in her final college season at Duke, her mom Sharon was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

Jasmine said the family was grateful they caught it early. Her mom is a survivor, but the word cancer has impacted her life since that day.