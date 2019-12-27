Bridgeport Sound Tigers honor first-responders, donate to sick kids at rivalry game vs Hartford Wolf Pack

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Sound Tigers will honor first-responders and donate to sick kids at Yale New Haven Hospital Friday night during rivalry game against Hartford Wolf Pack.

First-responder teams took to the ice in a tournament at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport Friday afternoon.

A ‘Touch-a-truck’ event and kid meet-and-greet with first-responders was as also part of the ongoing activities at the arena Friday.

The night will end with the state rivalry game between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Hartford Wolf Pack.

All participating first-responders will be allowed to stay and watch the game for free.

When the Sound Tigers score their first goal, there will be a Teddy Bear Toss on to the ice. The bears will go to children who need them the most at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Some tickets are still available. The game starts at 7 p.m.