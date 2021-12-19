Bridgewater carted off field in 3rd quarter against Bengals

by: ARNIE STAPLETON, Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is carted off the field after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was strapped down on a body board and carted off the field in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital as a precaution for further evaluation of a head injury.

With 5:34 left in the third quarter, Bridgewater scrambled to his right on second-and-5 from his 30-yard line and Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie came up and squatted as he was about to make the tackle.

They collided and Bridgewater went airborne, falling on his face just as he was hit again by defensive tackle B.J. Hill and Bridgewater lay motionless as Bachie rolled onto his back on his own several yards away as concerned players from both teams gathered on the field.

While Bachie was helped off with a leg injury and ruled out, the cart came out to take Bridgewater off the field. He was replaced by backup Drew Lock.

Later in the drive, Lock threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick with 1:15 left in the third quarter, giving Denver a 10-9 lead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

