Dwayne Haskins starts for Washington despite breaking rules

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) takes the field for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Already down their four top wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting rookie left tackle Wills when they play the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 27 with a possible playoff spot on the line. Wills had been placed on the COVID list on Thursday, Dec. 24 after being in close contact with someone outside the team who had tested positive. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Dwayne Haskins gets his second consecutive start for Washington with quarterback Alex Smith out again because of a right calf injury.

Haskins got the nod against the Carolina Panthers less than a week after being fined $40,000 and losing his captaincy for violating COVID-19 protocols.

With the NFC East title potentially on the line, Washington is also without top receiver Terry McLaurin because of a nagging ankle injury, but gets rookie running back Antonio Gibson back from a two-game absence with turf toe.

Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey is out for a sixth consecutive game, but the Panthers will have defensive end Brian Burns despite missing practice time this week with a knee injury.

Three Pro Bowl selections are inactive as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play because of a nagging hamstring injury. Allen, who is second in the AFC with 100 receptions, suffered the injury during the Dec. 13 game against Atlanta. He tried to play four days later at Las Vegas but was extremely limited.

Defensive end Joey Bosa is also out because of a concussion and shin injury, and Denver will be without Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb because of an ankle injury he suffered in a Dec. 19 loss to Buffalo.

Philadelphia receiver DeSean Jackon is active against Dallas after missing two months with an ankle injury. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is active after missing a game because of injury for the first time in his career last week. The two-time rushing champion has been battling a calf issue.

Each team already had a starting linebacker ruled out: Duke Riley (biceps) for Philadelphia and Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) for Dallas. Vander Esch’s injury could result in Sean Lee making the first start of his 11th season.

The Seattle Seahawks have made defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison inactive against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison posted to social media on Sunday morning indicating he would be leaving the Seahawks following a report from NFL Network that he had asked for his release.

Harrison being inactive against the Rams comes as the Seahawks welcome defensive tackle Bryan Mone back from injured reserve following a lengthy stint because of an ankle injury.

Seattle also brought veteran tight end Greg Olsen off injured reserve for Sunday’s game.

The Rams were without rookie running back Cam Akers, who had already been ruled out with an ankle injury. Akers is the Rams leader in yards rushing with 591 on the season.

___

CAROLINA AT WASHINGTON

Panthers: QB Will Grier, RB Christian McCaffrey, LT Russell Okung, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DE Austin Larkin, CB Troy Pride, DB Natrell Jamerson.

Washington: QB Alex Smith, RB Lamar Miller, WR Terry McLaurin, OT David Steinmetz, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB Thomas Davis.

___

DENVER AT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Broncos: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Tyrie Cleveland, OLB Bradley Chubb, DL Sylvester Williams, OT Demar Dotson.

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley, OL Tyree St. Louis, OT Trey Pipkins III, DE Joey Bosa.

___

PHILADELPHIA AT DALLAS

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Jason Huntley, LB Duke Riley, WR John Hightower, TE Richard Rodgers, DE Derek Barnett.

Cowboys: QB Ben DiNucci, S Xavier Woods, CB Rashard Robinson, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Bradlee Anae.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT SEATTLE

Rams: RB Cam Akers, RB Raymond Calais, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, OL Jamil Demby.

Seahawks: RB DeeJay Dallas, DT Damon Harrison, DE Jonathan Bullard, G Mike Iupati, S Damarious Randall, TE Colby Parkinson.

___

CLEVELAND AT NEW YORK JETS

Browns: OT Jedrick Wills, G Wyatt Teller, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson

Jets: CB Javelin Guidry, WR Lawrence Cager, TE Ross Travis, OL James Murray, DL Trevon Coley, K Chase McLaughlin, QB James Morgan.

___

NEW YORK GIANTS AT BALTIMORE

Giants: WR Golden Tate, FB Eli Penny, OT Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE RJ McIntosh.

Ravens: RB Mark Ingram, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marcus Peters, CB Jimmy Smith, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Broderick Washington, WR James Proche

___

CHICAGO AT JACKSONVILLE

Bears: CB Buster Skrine, CB Jaylon Johnson, OL Lachavious Simmons, NT Daniel McCullers, TE Demetrius Harris, WR Riley Ridley

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Collin Johnson, RB James Robinson, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, TE Tyler Davis, DL Caraun Reid

___

ATLANTA at KANSAS CITY

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Darqueze Dennard, C Alex Mack, OG James Carpenter, DTs Marlon Davidson and Deadrin Senat.

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Damien Wilson, OT Martinas Rankin, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders, CBs BoPete Keyes and Deandre Baker.

___

INDIANAPOLIS at PITTSBURGH

Colts: LT Anthony Castonzo, QB Jacob Eason, WR Marcus Johnson, WR Dezmon Patmon and CB Isaiah Rogers.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, K Chris Boswell, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., ILB Marcus Allen, OLB Ola Adeniyi, DE Isaiah Buggs.

___

CINCINNATI AT HOUSTON

Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, K Randy Bullock, LB Jordan Evans, LB Logan Wilson, G B.J. Finney, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland.

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, WR Isaiah Coulter, RB C.J. Prosise, CB Phillip Gaines and QB Josh McCown.

___

