Bryson DeChambeau commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship Wednesday announced that Bryson DeChambeau, a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, has committed to play in the 2020 tournament.

“Bryson plays well here and enjoys competing in Connecticut,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Bryson is quite a player, taking an analytical approach to every facet of his game. He’s quickly become someone our fans really enjoy watching.”

AP Photo/Fernando Llano

DeChambeau’s most recent PGA TOUR victory came at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2018, his fourth TOUR win that calendar year. He was also victorious at the Memorial Tournament and the first two FedExCup playoff events, at THE NORTHERN TRUST and the Dell Technologies Championship. DeChambeau’s first TOUR win came at the 2017 John Deere Classic.

On Sunday, DeChambeau finished second in the WGC-Mexico Championship, his best finish this season. He also tied for fourth at the Shriners and tied for fifth at the Genesis Invitational. He is currently No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

DeChambeau joins Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Patrick Cantlay in the field for the 2020 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 22–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.