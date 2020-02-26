 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Bryson DeChambeau commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship Wednesday announced that Bryson DeChambeau, a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, has committed to play in the 2020 tournament.

“Bryson plays well here and enjoys competing in Connecticut,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Bryson is quite a player, taking an analytical approach to every facet of his game. He’s quickly become someone our fans really enjoy watching.”

AP Photo/Fernando Llano

DeChambeau’s most recent PGA TOUR victory came at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2018, his fourth TOUR win that calendar year. He was also victorious at the Memorial Tournament and the first two FedExCup playoff events, at THE NORTHERN TRUST and the Dell Technologies Championship. DeChambeau’s first TOUR win came at the 2017 John Deere Classic.

On Sunday, DeChambeau finished second in the WGC-Mexico Championship, his best finish this season. He also tied for fourth at the Shriners and tied for fifth at the Genesis Invitational. He is currently No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

DeChambeau joins Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Patrick Cantlay in the field for the 2020 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 22–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans speak out about axe-wielding military museum burglary suspect as cleanup begins

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans speak out about axe-wielding military museum burglary suspect as cleanup begins"

Woody doll lost at Killingworth True Value reunited with his 'Andy' through social media

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woody doll lost at Killingworth True Value reunited with his 'Andy' through social media"

Man charged in Old Saybrook fatal DUI arrested seven years later in Florida

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged in Old Saybrook fatal DUI arrested seven years later in Florida"

Residents at Middletown assisted living home share relationship advice on Valentine’s Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents at Middletown assisted living home share relationship advice on Valentine’s Day"

Police have made an arrest in the break in, burglary of Middltown Military Museum

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police have made an arrest in the break in, burglary of Middltown Military Museum"

Police search for suspect who broke into Middletown museum with ax, stole items

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for suspect who broke into Middletown museum with ax, stole items"
More Middlesex

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss