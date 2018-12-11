Sports

Calhoun coaches St. Joe's basketball to winning start in program's first year

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 06:49 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 06:49 PM EST

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Jim Calhoun is eight games into his Division III coaching career.

His St. Joe's Blue Jays have five wins, which is not bad so far for a program in its first season of existence.

The hall of famer has been playing a lot of guys through the first part of the year. 16 players have seen action.

About half of those make up the core of the Blue Jays, who are averaging 84 points per game.

For the three-time national championship coach who loves to win, his new program is still a work in progress.

