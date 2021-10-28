Cardinals’ Ward carted off after violent kickoff collision

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward has been carted off the field after a violent collision on a kickoff with Green Bay’s Kylin Hill.

Ward went low to tackle Hill in the third quarter Thursday night and had his head knocked backward. The crowd let out a collective groan as players from both sidelines ran out to check on him.

Arizona’s trainers rushed out to the field to check on Ward and worked on him for several minutes before strapping him to a stretcher as the entire Cardinals team watched on the field. Ward was able to move his arms and gave a thumbs up as fans applauded while he was carted off.

The Cardinals said Ward was able to move all his extremities and was being evaluated for a concussion.

Hill also was injured on the play and was helped onto a cart. The Packers announced he was out with a knee injury.

