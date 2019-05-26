CCSU edges out Bryant for NEC title, NCAA Tournament berth

(WTNH) - The Central Connecticut State University baseball team took on Bryant for the NEC title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

CCSU came out on top with a 3-2 victory, taking home the Northeast Conference championship.

It is the program's second title in the last three years.

