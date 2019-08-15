CCSU football team ready for season with new head coach

(WTNH) — The Central Connecticut State University Football team has been one of the best in the Northeast Conference over the last few years.

They’re gonna try and do it again this year, but with a new head coach.

Assistant Coach Ryan McCarthy was promoted after former head coach Pete Rossomando left for Rutgers back in January.

McCarthy’s been the offensive coordinator the last couple years, but now he’s in charge of everything. He said the transition has been pretty smooth so far.

Central opens the season on August 31st at Fordham.