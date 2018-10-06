Sports

CCSU pulls away from Robert Morris for 56-35 win

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 06:16 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 06:16 PM EDT

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Jacob Dolegala passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns and Drew Jean-Guillaume ran for 157 yards and three scores as Central Connecticut State pulled away in the second half for a 56-35 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Courtney Rush finished with six receptions for 167 yards and two TDs for the Blue Devils (3-3, 1-0), who picked up a win in their Northeast Conference opener. It was the first road win for CCSU in the series since 2004 and just its second road win over the Colonials (1-4, 0-2) in 12 tries.

The two teams traded touchdowns until Enyce Walker's 1-yard dive into the end zone and Dolegala's 23-yard scoring strike to Rush on back-to-back drives in the second quarter for a 35-21 halftime lead.

Robert Morris pulled within 42-35 on Jimmy Walker's 7-yard TD pass to Matthew Gonzalez late in the third quarter, but Dolegala ran for a 9-yard score and hit Rush for a 20-yard TD in the final quarter to close out the win.

Walker passed for 268 yards and two TDs — both to Gonzalez — and Alijah Jackson rushed for 124 yards and two scores for the Colonials.

