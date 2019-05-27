Central baseball playing Arkansas to begin NCAA Tourney

(WTNH) - The Central baseball team, winners of the Northeast Conference, is the third Connecticut team going dancing.

Charlie Hickey's club heads to Fayetteville, Ark. where it will take on the host team, the Razorbacks.

Related Content: CCSU edges out Bryant for NEC title, NCAA Tournament berth

First pitch is set for Friday at 2:00 p.m.

