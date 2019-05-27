Sports

Central baseball playing Arkansas to begin NCAA Tourney

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:32 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Central baseball team, winners of the Northeast Conference, is the third Connecticut team going dancing.

Charlie Hickey's club heads to Fayetteville, Ark. where it will take on the host team, the Razorbacks.

First pitch is set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. 

