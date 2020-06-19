“Change Can’t Wait”: Connecticut Sun launching social platform to address racism and oppression

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun is reforming its social media platforms into an outlet that aims to end racism and reverse systemic oppression in Black and Brown communities.

The Sun launched the year-round initiative, “Change Can’t Wait” on June 19, also Juneteenth.

Vice President Amber Cox said, “As the leader of the Sun, it is my job to provide platforms to amplify the voices and actions of our players on topics they are passionate about. WNBA players – 80 percent of which are Black women – have always been leaders in social change, including in the fight against racism. Quite frankly, the formation of this platform is long overdue.”

“Change Can’t Wait” will focus on four pillars: Education, voting resources, community engagement, and amplification.

As part of the new initiative, The Sun will be providing information on voting in Connecticut “to ensure every citizen has an opportunity to cast his or her vote.”

Sun players, coaches, staff, and the team will also look to deliver first-hand accounts, resources, and assistance to kids at local schools and youth organizations.

The Sun is working to create an advisory board composed of Black leaders, educators and business owners in Connecticut to help shape “Change Can’t Wait.”

There are plans for the team to hold a “Change Can’t Wait” game in 2021 to share stories of social injustice, provide action items for fans, and promote local Black-owned businesses and organizations.

“We have a lot of work to do to develop each area of focus, but action is key and this announcement is the first step. Now we get to work and we don’t stop until racism is no longer something we need to talk about,” Cox said.

For more information on “Change Can’t Wait,” and resources that encompass the four pillars, click here.