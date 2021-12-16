Chargers’ Parham in stable condition after slamming head

Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham was in stable condition and being evaluated for a head injury after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night.

Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was helped off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was undergoing further tests and imaging.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head slammed into the ground.

A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham’s left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.

Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham’s facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old’s arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.

