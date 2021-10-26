Charities benefit from fans’ return to 2021 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that June’s golf tournament, with limited fans in attendance, raised more than $2.2 million for Connecticut charities.

That was up from $1.6 million raised during 2020 when the tournament in Cromwell was the third post-quarantine event on the PGA Tour and held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just under 10,000 spectators per day were allowed this June. The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to more than 125 local charities this year, officials said.

This year’s primary beneficiary was The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Ashford.