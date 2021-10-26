Charities benefit from fans’ return to 2021 Travelers Championship

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that June’s golf tournament, with limited fans in attendance, raised more than $2.2 million for Connecticut charities.

That was up from $1.6 million raised during 2020 when the tournament in Cromwell was the third post-quarantine event on the PGA Tour and held without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just under 10,000 spectators per day were allowed this June. The PGA event, which donates all of its net proceeds, will give money to more than 125 local charities this year, officials said.

This year’s primary beneficiary was The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Ashford.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Turn your rotting pumpkins into biofuel

News /

Push to get Diwali on Rocky Hill school calendar

News /

Local leaders weigh in after growing concerns of shootings involving officers

News /

State officials encourage women to get annual breast cancer screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

News /

Bristol high school student arrested for bringing airsoft handgun to school

News /

Transplant surgeon explains signs and symptoms of liver cancer

News /
More Hartford

High School Game of the Week

Trending Stories

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball Schedule

2021 UConn Men’s Basketball
Date Opponent Time TV
9/9 @Central Connecticut 6:30pm FS1%
9/13 @ Coppin State Noon FS2
9/17 @ Long Island 6:30pm FS2
9/20 @ Binghamton non FS2
9/24 vs. Auburn 2:30pm ESPN
9/25 vs. Michigan State/Loyola-Chicago TBD ESPN/ ESPN2
9/26 vs. TBD TBD TBD
9/30 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore 7:00pm CBS SN
12/4 @ Grambling State 4:00pm FS2
12/8 @West Virginia TBD TBD
12/11 vs. St. Bonaventure 3:30pm ESPN2
12/18 @ Providence 5:00pm FOX
12/21 @ Marquette 9:00pm FS1
12/28 @ Xavier 7:00pm FS1
1/1 vs. Butler 4:00pm FS1
1/8 @ Seton Hall Noon FOX
1/12 vs. St. John’s 8:30pm FS1
1/15 @ Providence 2:00pm FS1
1/20 @ Butler 9:00pm FS1
1/25 @ Georgetown 8:30pm CBS SN
1/29 @ DePaul 6:30pm FS1
2/1 vs. Creighton 6:30pm FS1
2/5 @ Villanova Noon FOX
2/8 vs. Marquette 6:30pm FS1
2/13 @ St. John’s Noon FOX
2/16 vs. Seton Hall 8:30pm CBS SN
2/19 vs. Xavier noon FOX
2/22 vs. Villanova 8:00pm FS1
2/27 @ Georgetown Noon CBS
3/2 @ Creighton 8:30pm FS1
3/5 vs. DePaul TBD TBD

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss